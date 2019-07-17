|
|
Ellis, Betty J. Of Palos Park, passed away July 15, 2019. Bety was the loving wife for 51 years to Christ Ellis; beloved mother to Peter (Jennifer), Nicholas, Theodore (Danielle), John (Kristy); "Yia Yia" to Mary, Maria, the late Chris, Molly, Evelyn, and Theodore; cherished sister to Maria (George), the late Marina, the late Theodore, and George (Sally). She was devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church where she served as past President of Philoptochos. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, with a Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox, 10301 Kolmar Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. She will be laid to rest in Fairmount Willow Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019