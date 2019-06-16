|
|
Oracki, Bessie M. Age 102, June 14, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago, residing in Clearing neighborhood for over 70 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Oracki; cherished mother of Raymond S. Oracki II, the late Gerald J. Oracki, and Kathleen (the late Gerald) Roberts; devoted grandmother of Gerald (Laura) Roberts, Michael (Kristi) Roberts, Mack (Kelly) Roberts, and Katelyn (Eric) Reyes; loving great-grandmother of Marisa, Emily, Jacob, Audrey, Elaina, Grace, Brantley, and Emmerson; preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Bridget "Bess" Fryer Kman; and nine brothers and sisters. Services at Central Chapel, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit Bessie M. Oracki Book of Memories.To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For more information, call (773) 581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019