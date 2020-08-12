1/
Bessie Gialamas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gialamas , Bessie

Bessie Gialamas (nee Kordomenos) of Oak Lawn, IL. Age 82. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Thomas G. Gialamas; devoted mother of Dean (Pam), John (Lisa) and Nick (Brooke) Gialamas; proud grandmother of Victoria, Maggie, Matthew, Alyssa, Hannah, Alexander, Andrew, and Jack; dear daughter of the late John and Theofani (nee Bouris) Kordemenos; dear sister of Nick (Vangelia) Kordomenos; fond sister-in law of George (the late beloved Alice) Gialamas, Elaine (George) Sotir, Perry (Helen) Gialamas, the late cherished Jim (Christine, survived) Gialamas; loving aunt of Theodora Weaver, Gus Gialamas, Frances Zaglifa, Paul Gialamas, Marion Bode, Cathy Colunga, Patricia Catomer, Maria Arledge, Karen Bollinger, Nancy Gialamas, Maryann McKendry, Jim Gialamas, John Kordomenos, and James Kordomenos; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Visitation Friday August 14, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with a Funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery Skokie, IL. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 www.stnicholasil.org. Services entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Please call the funeral home for further service information. Thank you for your cooperation.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 12, 2020
Dear Gialamas Family

In behalf of the Nicholas family we’d like to send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to your family .
Zoe Se Sas
Jim and Elaine Nicholas , Louis and James
James
Friend
August 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss.
Our prayers are with you,
Richard and Diane (Drugas) Keen
Diane Drugas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved