Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Williams Obituary
Williams, Bertha R. Age 99 of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in McAddo, PA. She's the daughter of the late Alexander and the late Suzanna Kish. Bertha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe. R. Williams. Longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Lawn, IL and a member of OES Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. She is survived by one sister, a god-daughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private funeral service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL officiated by Rev. Eric Brown. No public viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.donate3.cancer.org or by mail , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -