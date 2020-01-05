|
Williams, Bertha R. Age 99 of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in McAddo, PA. She's the daughter of the late Alexander and the late Suzanna Kish. Bertha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe. R. Williams. Longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Lawn, IL and a member of OES Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. She is survived by one sister, a god-daughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private funeral service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL officiated by Rev. Eric Brown. No public viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.donate3.cancer.org or by mail , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020