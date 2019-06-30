|
Villarreal, Bertha A. (nee Fragoso) Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo Villarreal, Jr.; loving mother of Leopoldo Villarreal III and Bertha (Salvador) Torres; proud grandmother of Natalie and Salvado Adrian; loving daughter of Maria (nee Esparza) and the late Sebastian Fragoso; cherished sister of Juan (Carmen) Fragoso, Rosa Maria (Leopoldo) Ramirez, and Michael (Miroslava) Fragoso. She will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just West of Harlem). Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home, from 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Tapeyac Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Bertha's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For more information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019