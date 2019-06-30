Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Villarreal


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Villarreal Obituary
Villarreal, Bertha A. (nee Fragoso) Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo Villarreal, Jr.; loving mother of Leopoldo Villarreal III and Bertha (Salvador) Torres; proud grandmother of Natalie and Salvado Adrian; loving daughter of Maria (nee Esparza) and the late Sebastian Fragoso; cherished sister of Juan (Carmen) Fragoso, Rosa Maria (Leopoldo) Ramirez, and Michael (Miroslava) Fragoso. She will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just West of Harlem). Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home, from 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Tapeyac Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Bertha's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For more information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now