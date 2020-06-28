Starck, Bertha Louise
nee Mutschler, age 83, of Shorewood, IL, and formerly of Westminster, CO, Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Battle Creek, MI, passed away peacefully at home with her husband at her side Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born May 4, 1937, in Corning, New York and was raised in Cortland. Bea earned a bachelor degree in Nursing from Buffalo University and was employed as a Registered Nurse serving hospitals in both Colorado and Arizona.
She is the beloved wife of 57 years to Robert Lee Starck; loving mother of Eric "Ric" (Karen) Starck and Jennifer (Doug) Overhiser; proud grandmother of Anthony, Autumn and Cheyenne; dearest great-grandmother of Luka and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Mutschler and one sister, Joan Kitts.
Bea and Bob enjoyed traveling, especially cruising during retirement. Bea will be remembered fondly as a devout Christian who volunteered often, especially when it came to children. She enjoyed reading to kids at the churches she and Bob attended throughout the years as well as knitting caps and blankets for infants.
She also appreciated the majesty of horses and the Cubs World Series Victory, amazingly predicting the final score of game seven!
As it was Bertha's wish cremation rites have been accorded. Committal prayers and Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
