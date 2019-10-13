|
|
Blaha, Bertha M. (nee Dominik) Beloved wife of the late Joseph R.; loving mother of Joey (late Diane Hessel), Sharon (Don) Wilson, Gail and Laura; cherished mama of Alyssa, Kelly, Steve, Megan, Jonathon, Shariah, Jahzy and the late Michael; great-grandmother of 12; fond sister of Trudie (late George) Reinbacher, Marilyn (late Kilian "Bud") Jerger and Carl Dominik; aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers. please make memorials to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . Funeral Wednesday lying in state 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Church, 2215 W. Irving Park Rd. Interment Private. Arrangements By Grein Funeral Directors, 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019