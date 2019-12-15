Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Five Holy Martyrs Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Five Holy Martyrs Church
Bertha Araszewski Obituary
Araszewski, Bertha B. (nee Lelewicz) 95,beloved wife of the late Walter J. Araszewski; loving mother of Mary Ann (Walter) Sangaila, Gloria (late Joseph) Burger and Walter Jr. (Barbara) Araszewski; dearest grandmother of Sara (Thomas) Norvilas, Laura Sangaila, Joseph Jr. (Jaime) Burger, Dr. John (Danielle) Burger, Rebecca, Melissa and Jessica Araszewski; great-grandmother of Henry, Joseph, Jacob, Wolfgang, Otto and Hannah; fond sister-in-law of the late Matt and the late Chester Araszewski. Visitation Monday, December 16, 2019, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Five Holy Martyrs Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.,(773) 767-2166 orwww.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 15, 2019
