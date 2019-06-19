Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Bert Viverito
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Lemont, IL
Bert Viverito Obituary
Viverito, Bert A. Age 86, late of Lemont. 60 year member of Local #9 I.B.E.W., Retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, retired chief of the Lockport Powerhouse. Beloved husband of Emily Ann (nee Davis). Loving father of James and Edward Viverito. Cherished grandfather of Casandra (Eric) Hutchinson, Aaron Peschel and Edward Viverito Jr., also the late James and Michael Viverito. Dear brother of Senator Louis (Carolyn) Viverito, Kathy Adams Viverito, also the late Helen Wolf and Marianne Cosentino. Uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral 9:00 a.m. Saturday from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 12641 W. 143rd St. Homer Glen to St. Patrick Catholic Church, (Lemont). Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019
