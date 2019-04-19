|
|
Weissman, Bernice Bernice Weissman. Beloved wife of Jack Weissman for 69 years. Loving mother of Bruce Weissman, David Weissman (Ann Hubbs), and Ellen Weissman. Proud grandmother of Adam Weissman, Noah Montgomery and Clara Montgomery. Dear sister of the late Verna Pikowsky and Charlotte Platt. Graveside services, Friday 2PM at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section IX Arrarat), 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JUF - Silver Annual Fund, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019