Bernice Smith
1941 - 2020
Smith, Bernice

Bernice Smith was born in Chicago, IL on May 16, 1941 and passed away on October 7, 2020, unexpectedly. She retired from Chicago Public Schools after over 40 years of service as a teacher. Her life will be treasured by her sister Josephine, her children Paul and Teresa (Renard), grandchildren Jasmine and Rakia, great-grandchild Lacey and a god-grandaughter Breana. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16th at AA Rayner & Sons, 318 E. 71st Street Chicago, Illinois from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 17th at AA Rayner & Sons 318 E. 71st Street. The wake will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will begin at noon. There is a 50 person limit.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service
OCT
17
Wake
11:00 - 12:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service
OCT
17
Funeral
12:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
