Padgurskis, Bernice P. Bernice P. Padgurskis, passed away May 10th peacefully at home with her family, formerly of Brighton Park. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chinky" Padgurskis; Loving mother of Charles (Dalia), David (the late Gale), Mark (Linda) and the late Lisa (William) Jankiewicz; dear grandmother of Charles, Jr. (Trisha) Padgurskis, Natalie (Matthew) Kwit, Steve (Vicki) Collins, Lorin, James, Daniel, Aaron and Amy Padgurskis, Julia, Jennifer, Jillian and Jamilyn Jankiewicz; Great-grandmother of Samantha, Valerie, & Charlie, Jr Padgurskis, Isaiah & Ivy Cavazos and Kaitlyn & Cameron Collins; Sister of Albina (the late John) Weiss, the late Ann (the late George) Medlik, the late Anthony "Whitey" Baksinskas, the late Edward (the late Stefanie) Baksinskas, the late John (the late Helen) Baksinskas, the late Nancy (the late Chester) Sluziwiecz, the late Julie Baksinskas, the late Bronislawa Baksinskas, the late Bertha Baksinskas; Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice always put family and friends first, her selflessness and love is what we always remember and love about her. Funeral services and interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd., Hickory Hills. For information 708-430-5700. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.