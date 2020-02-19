|
Muszynski, Bernice (nee Golezniak), Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Bodnar, Donna (Jim Thompson) DePhillips, Thomas (Linda) Muszynski, Richard Muszynski and Joseph (Cheryl) Muszynski; proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Muszynski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 9:30 a.m. We will follow in procession to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Bernice's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020