Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
1923 - 2020
Bernice Muszynski Obituary
Muszynski, Bernice (nee Golezniak), Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Bodnar, Donna (Jim Thompson) DePhillips, Thomas (Linda) Muszynski, Richard Muszynski and Joseph (Cheryl) Muszynski; proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Muszynski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 9:30 a.m. We will follow in procession to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Bernice's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020
