Miska, Bernice (nee Sklare) Age 96. Beloved wife of the late William; cherished mother of Marilyn (David) Samson, Roberta (the late Arnie) Balonick, and Douglas (Sima) Miska; loving grandmother of Phillip Samson (Martha Sperry), Ken (Jeannette) Samson, Eric Miska, Kira Miska, Zachary Balonick, Hannah Balonick (fiance, Antoine Tardos), and Jairo Lemus; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Stephen, Ben, Nic, and Maxine; dear sister of the late Harry (Lois) Sklare and the late Dolores (Herbert) Roth; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a long and happy life. Service Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park Beth She'arim Mausoleum, Wilke Rd., just North of Rand Rd. in Arlington Heights. For funeral information: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, (630) MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019