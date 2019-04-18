Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 300
18th and Harlem Ave
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Maltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Maltz

Obituary Condolences

Bernice Maltz Obituary
Maltz, Bernice Bernice Maltz nee Andes, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Loving mother of Lillian (Ed) Cohen, Cary Maltz and Francine (Dean) Ferger. Proud grandmother of Rebecca, Jennifer, Matthew, Shawna and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Elaine (the late Ted) Zelickman. Special mom to "Tammi the Cat". Graveside service Thursday 10AM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 300, 18th and Harlem Ave., Forest Park. Memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60631, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now