Maltz, Bernice Bernice Maltz nee Andes, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Loving mother of Lillian (Ed) Cohen, Cary Maltz and Francine (Dean) Ferger. Proud grandmother of Rebecca, Jennifer, Matthew, Shawna and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Elaine (the late Ted) Zelickman. Special mom to "Tammi the Cat". Graveside service Thursday 10AM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 300, 18th and Harlem Ave., Forest Park. Memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60631, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019