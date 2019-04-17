|
|
Less, Bernice "Bunny" Bernice "Bunny" Less nee Weitman, 96. Beloved wife of the late Hymen Less. Loving mother of Fred (Gerri) Less, Garry (Michelle) Less and Jeffrey Less. Proud grandmother of Danielle (Zachary) McDowell, Jonathan (Leona) Less, Lauren Less, Michael Less, Staci (Corey) Chase and Jamie DePaolo. Cherished great grandmother of Dylan, Jackson, Olivia, Charley, Adaline, Luke and Tyler. Dear sister of the late Al (the late Isabelle)Meyers, the late Ethel (the late Al) Grigolini and the late Harriett (the late Albert) Kaluzna. Fond aunt of Trudi (the late Jerry) Solomon, Maureen (Vince) Headington, Karen (Virgil) Woody, the late Bobby Grigolini and the late Alan Grigolini. and great aunt of Scott Solomon, Heather Woody and Megan Woody. Graveside service Thursday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section XI Hebron), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom. Memorials to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019