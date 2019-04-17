Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section XI Hebron)
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Less
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice "Bunny" Less

Obituary Condolences

Bernice "Bunny" Less Obituary
Less, Bernice "Bunny" Bernice "Bunny" Less nee Weitman, 96. Beloved wife of the late Hymen Less. Loving mother of Fred (Gerri) Less, Garry (Michelle) Less and Jeffrey Less. Proud grandmother of Danielle (Zachary) McDowell, Jonathan (Leona) Less, Lauren Less, Michael Less, Staci (Corey) Chase and Jamie DePaolo. Cherished great grandmother of Dylan, Jackson, Olivia, Charley, Adaline, Luke and Tyler. Dear sister of the late Al (the late Isabelle)Meyers, the late Ethel (the late Al) Grigolini and the late Harriett (the late Albert) Kaluzna. Fond aunt of Trudi (the late Jerry) Solomon, Maureen (Vince) Headington, Karen (Virgil) Woody, the late Bobby Grigolini and the late Alan Grigolini. and great aunt of Scott Solomon, Heather Woody and Megan Woody. Graveside service Thursday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section XI Hebron), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom. Memorials to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now