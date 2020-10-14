Jedrysiak, Bernice A.
BERNICE A. JEDRYSIAK, nee Bus; beloved wife and best friend of the late Raymond R. Jedrysiak; loving and devoted mother of Joyce Frederick, Amy (Bryan) Kaleta and the late Richard Jedrysiak; Dearest grandmother of Jeremy, Paul (Fiancé Leerisa Scarborugh), Natalie (Jeff Lundstrom), Jessica, Matthew, and Nicole; great grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Adeline (late Walter) Zaczyk, late Walter (late Ann) Bus, late Stella (late Joseph) Jacher, late Helen (late John) Gancarz, late Florence Gentilcore and late Edwin Bus; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at ZARZYCKI MANOR CHAPELS, LTD., 5088 S. Archer Ave., corner of Keeler. Funeral Friday, October 16, 2020, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Richard, mass 10 a.m.. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Member of St. Richard CCW and Golden Agers. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
