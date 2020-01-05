|
Mansfield, Bernardine P. (nee Jaros), age 88, of Burr Ridge; beloved wife of the late James C. Mansfield for a loving 58 years; dear mother of Jamie Claire (Jay) Refieuna, James Clarence Mansfield, Jr. and the late William Jaros Mansfield; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey and Jason Refieuna, Danielle Mansfield and the late James C. Mansfield, III; fond sister-in-law of Gloria (the late Robert) Thomas and the late Anita (the late Dave) White; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bernie enjoyed spending time at her summer homes in Lake Geneva, WI and Highland Beach, FL and loved traveling. She enjoyed the nice things in life, including fine dining and libations. Bernie will always be remembered for her humor, laughter, generosity, and her love of family, friends and animals. Visitation Tuesday, January 7th, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8th, at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Gift of Carl Foundation, PO Box 1161, Westmont, IL 60559 are appreciated. For further service info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020