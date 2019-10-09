Home

Kwak, Bernardine A. (nee Ksiazek) Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Eugene F. Kwak; loving mother of Monica Martino and Melissa Bottenhagen; dearest grandmother of Matthew (Elizabeth), Michael, Mark, Mitchell Martino and Amanda and Brianna Bottenhagen; great-grandmother of Daniel Martino; devoted daughter of the late Jan Ksiazek and the late Mary Ksiazek (nee Wrobel); dear sister of Irene (late Frank) Kruk, Ann Marie (late John) Harasym, late Jean (late Vincent) Halik, late Stanley Ksiazek, late Walter (late Victoria) Ksiazek, late Casimir Sr. (late Irene) Ksiazek and the late Bruno (late Elizabeth) Ksiazek; dear sister-in-law of Albin (Marilyn) Kwak, Gregory (Lyla) Kwak and the late Anthony Kwak; cousin of Richard Kwak, Christine Marquett and Therese (Thomas) Lizik; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from SCHMAEDEKE FUNERAL HOME, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL to St. Linus Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info: (708) 448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019
