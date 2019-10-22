|
Ziebka, Bernard M. Age 100. WWII Naval Air Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Lucille V; loving father of Christine (David) Gessner, Mark Ziebka, and Madeleine (the late Jerry) Cocomise; cherished grandfather of Laura (Josh) Crocker, Matthew Cocomise, Josh Cocomise and great-grandfather of Grace, Colt, and Olive. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info 847-966-7302
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019