Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Bernard Ziebka
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Bernard Ziebka Obituary
Ziebka, Bernard M. Age 100. WWII Naval Air Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Lucille V; loving father of Christine (David) Gessner, Mark Ziebka, and Madeleine (the late Jerry) Cocomise; cherished grandfather of Laura (Josh) Crocker, Matthew Cocomise, Josh Cocomise and great-grandfather of Grace, Colt, and Olive. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral Info 847-966-7302
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Remember
