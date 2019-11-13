|
Siegel, Bernard "Buddy" Bernard "Buddy" Siegel age 95. Beloved husband of the late Harriet B. Siegel nee Klamka. Loving father of Sherrie Siegel Rosen (Larry Wilmington) and Robin Siegel Frank (Keith Frank). Proud grandfather of Howard (Marissa) Rosen, Jodi (Matthew) Arnold, Stephanie (Tom) Rodgers, and Joel (Megan) Frank. Adored great grandfather of Joshua, Emily, Zoey, Emma, Stella, Ezra, and Ogden. Dear brother of the late Henry (the late Esther) Siegel, the late Sidney (the late Harriet) Siegel, the late Eugene (Lois) Siegel, and the late Thelma (Sam) Schaffel. Fond uncle of many. Fond brother in law of Marion (George) Levy and Doris (the late Martin) DeMar. Service Thursday 10:30AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 S. Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Council of Jewish Women, www.ncjw.org or HIPPY USA (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters), www.hippyusa.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019