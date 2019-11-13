Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Siegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Buddy" Siegel

Add a Memory
Bernard "Buddy" Siegel Obituary
Siegel, Bernard "Buddy" Bernard "Buddy" Siegel age 95. Beloved husband of the late Harriet B. Siegel nee Klamka. Loving father of Sherrie Siegel Rosen (Larry Wilmington) and Robin Siegel Frank (Keith Frank). Proud grandfather of Howard (Marissa) Rosen, Jodi (Matthew) Arnold, Stephanie (Tom) Rodgers, and Joel (Megan) Frank. Adored great grandfather of Joshua, Emily, Zoey, Emma, Stella, Ezra, and Ogden. Dear brother of the late Henry (the late Esther) Siegel, the late Sidney (the late Harriet) Siegel, the late Eugene (Lois) Siegel, and the late Thelma (Sam) Schaffel. Fond uncle of many. Fond brother in law of Marion (George) Levy and Doris (the late Martin) DeMar. Service Thursday 10:30AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 S. Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Council of Jewish Women, www.ncjw.org or HIPPY USA (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters), www.hippyusa.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now