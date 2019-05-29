|
|
Sajdak, Bernard Age 90. Beloved Husband of the late Alfreda (nee Stefaniak); loving Father of Gerald (Marytherese), Linda (James) Eckhorn, James (Diane), and Sharon (Kurt) Kitchell; dearest grandpa of 15; and great-grandpa of 11; dear brother of the late Louis, the late Jean, the late Edward, the late Theodore, and the late William; dear brother-in-law of Frank, Rosemary, John, Barbara, the late Stanley, and the late Chester; uncle of many nieces and nephews.Usher at St. Symphorosa Church. Funeral Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski, to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment, Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For info: call (773) 767-4500 or visit www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019