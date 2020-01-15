|
Powers, Bernard Patrick Age 72, Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. Former Senior Vice Commander VFW Post 2791 Tinley Park. Beloved husband of Manlika "Ann" (nee Sukantang); loving father of Patrick (Tina), Bernard and Brian Powers; cherished grandfather of Alexia, Zachary, Nicholas, Nickolos and Madelyn. Visitation Thursday, January 16th 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park. Interment with Full Military Honors Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. To sigh the guestbook visit www.maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020