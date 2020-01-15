Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Bernard Powers Obituary
Powers, Bernard Patrick Age 72, Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. Former Senior Vice Commander VFW Post 2791 Tinley Park. Beloved husband of Manlika "Ann" (nee Sukantang); loving father of Patrick (Tina), Bernard and Brian Powers; cherished grandfather of Alexia, Zachary, Nicholas, Nickolos and Madelyn. Visitation Thursday, January 16th 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park. Interment with Full Military Honors Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. To sigh the guestbook visit www.maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
