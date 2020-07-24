Robison, Bernard N. "Bernie" Bernard N. "Bernie" Robison Age 82; Beloved husband of Joanne nee Carini; Loving father of Daniel (Lisa) and Kathy (Guy) DiNardo; Cherished grandfather of Michael, Alyssa, Paige and Danielle. Caring brother of Mary (Late Bob) Tennessen, Alice (Late Bill) Charboneau. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday from 3:00pm. Until 7:00pm. Friends are asked to meet the family Monday 10:45a.m. at St. Priscilla Church for funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Funeral service is concluded after Mass. Due to the current CDC regulations, we are limited to 50 people at a time. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Please note the coffee room is not available at this time. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing of six feet and have a face mask on. Thank you for your cooperation. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com