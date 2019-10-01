|
Mlodzinski, Bernard "Butch" Age 56; beloved husband of Gail (nee Podborny); devoted father of Brandon (Samantha Didio); loving grandfather of Mason; cherished son of the late Bruno and Mary; dear brother of the late Bruno, Jr. and Barbara; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Longtime owner of B.M. Construction. Visitation, Wednesday, 3-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700) Palos Hills. Funeral serviceWednesdayevening, 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Assn., 55 E. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60603 or [email protected] your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com.(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2019