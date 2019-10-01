Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Bernard Mlodzinski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Mlodzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Butch" Mlodzinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard "Butch" Mlodzinski Obituary
Mlodzinski, Bernard "Butch" Age 56; beloved husband of Gail (nee Podborny); devoted father of Brandon (Samantha Didio); loving grandfather of Mason; cherished son of the late Bruno and Mary; dear brother of the late Bruno, Jr. and Barbara; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Longtime owner of B.M. Construction. Visitation, Wednesday, 3-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700) Palos Hills. Funeral serviceWednesdayevening, 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Assn., 55 E. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60603 or [email protected] your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com.(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now