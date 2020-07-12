1/1
Bernard M. Kane
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kane, Bernard M.

Bernard M. Kane, born August 2, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. Bernard, age 76, of Northbrook, Illinois passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his side on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Dale M. Kane, nee, Greene, married for 54 years. Loving father of daughter Ilisa Jill (Michael) Gruber and son Brian (Mindi) Kane. Adored grandfather (Papa) of Andrew Kane, Sidney Kane, Shaye Gruber, Jordan Kane, Brandon Gruber, Dylan Gruber, Payton Kane and Ryder Gruber. Cherished son of the late Rachel nee Weinstein and David Kane. Brother of the late Barry Kane. Son-in-law of the late Sidney and Lillyan Greene; brother-in-law of Myles R. Greene. He was a great friend to many. Bernie attended Pennington Prep and received his BA from the University of Miami. He moved to Chicago in 1961 and owned and operated a seafood business for 40 years. Bernie's biggest pleasure was being with his family, going to every hockey game and dance recitals for his children and grandchildren, going to movies, traveling and he loved reading. Due to COVID-19, services will be private at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Please visit www.cjfinfo.com for Shiva information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St., Ste. 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
part of our family is going to be missed
Harris klein
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved