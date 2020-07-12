Kane, Bernard M.
Bernard M. Kane, born August 2, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. Bernard, age 76, of Northbrook, Illinois passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his side on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Dale M. Kane, nee, Greene, married for 54 years. Loving father of daughter Ilisa Jill (Michael) Gruber and son Brian (Mindi) Kane. Adored grandfather (Papa) of Andrew Kane, Sidney Kane, Shaye Gruber, Jordan Kane, Brandon Gruber, Dylan Gruber, Payton Kane and Ryder Gruber. Cherished son of the late Rachel nee Weinstein and David Kane. Brother of the late Barry Kane. Son-in-law of the late Sidney and Lillyan Greene; brother-in-law of Myles R. Greene. He was a great friend to many. Bernie attended Pennington Prep and received his BA from the University of Miami. He moved to Chicago in 1961 and owned and operated a seafood business for 40 years. Bernie's biggest pleasure was being with his family, going to every hockey game and dance recitals for his children and grandchildren, going to movies, traveling and he loved reading. Due to COVID-19, services will be private at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Please visit www.cjfinfo.com
for Shiva information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St., Ste. 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
