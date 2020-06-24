Bernard John Tutkus
Tutkus, Bernard John

Bernard John Tutkus passed away from complications due to heart and kidney disease on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Eva Tutkus; loving long time companion and partner to the late Mary Ann Martin; father of the late Tony Tutkus. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Tutkus. As he was a private man, and in light of and underlined by the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held. Cremation services arranged through Lakeview Funeral Home, 773-472-6300, www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
