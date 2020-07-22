Fabish, Bernard J. Bernard J. Fabish, age 75. Army Vietnam War Veteran. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Dahlin); loving father of Mary (Christopher) Busking, Michelle (Perry) Dalo, and Clifford (Veronica) Fabish; cherished grandfather Vincent Torres, Nicko Torres, Tyler Torres, Sydney Alonzo, Corey Alonzo, Xavier Fabish, and Natalia Fabish; devoted great- grandfather of Dominic, Rocky, Rowan, Reagan, and the late Giovanni; fond brother of Mary Anne, Celeste, Edward, Phillip, the late Thomas, the late Sheila, and the late Kevin; also many nieces and nephews. Lifetime member of Johnson-Phelps V.F.W. Post #5220. Visitation Thursday 1 to 6 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. Interment will be held privately at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For info (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
