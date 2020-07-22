1/
Bernard J. Fabish
1944 - 2020
Fabish, Bernard J. Bernard J. Fabish, age 75. Army Vietnam War Veteran. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Dahlin); loving father of Mary (Christopher) Busking, Michelle (Perry) Dalo, and Clifford (Veronica) Fabish; cherished grandfather Vincent Torres, Nicko Torres, Tyler Torres, Sydney Alonzo, Corey Alonzo, Xavier Fabish, and Natalia Fabish; devoted great- grandfather of Dominic, Rocky, Rowan, Reagan, and the late Giovanni; fond brother of Mary Anne, Celeste, Edward, Phillip, the late Thomas, the late Sheila, and the late Kevin; also many nieces and nephews. Lifetime member of Johnson-Phelps V.F.W. Post #5220. Visitation Thursday 1 to 6 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. Interment will be held privately at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For info (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
July 21, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colleen Bagge
July 21, 2020
Proudly flying our IS Army flag today, God bless our BJ, May he watch over us all
Bruce and Colleen Bagge
Family
