Finkel, Bernard Beloved husband of Muriel "Matie" nee Horwitz. Loving father of Dr. Phillip (Ilene) Finkel, Dr. Calvin (Hindy) Finkel and Norman (Leslie) Finkel. Proud grandfather of Sarah (Shmulie) Schochet, Ira (Chaya) Finkel, Talia Finkel, Etan (Dr. Leah) Finkel, Ari (Dr. Miriam) Finkel, Donny Finkel, Rena (Yoey) Feigenbaum, Brian (Adi) Finkel and Rebecca (Bin) Dauber. Cherished great grandfather of Motti, Shaina Rochel, Dov Yehudah, Dovie, Nava, Yakira, Naomi, Ami, Gavi, Akiva, Yishai, Ari and Ivri. Cherished son of the late Sarah and the late Isadore Finkel. Dear brother of Harry (Shirley and the late Diane) Finkel. Services were held. Memorials in his memory to Ida Crown Jewish Academy, 8233 Central Park Ave, Skokie, IL 60076, www.icja.org or Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Ave, Chicago IL 60645, chicagomitzvahcampaign.org or Hatzalah Chicago, POB 59816 Chicago, Illinois 60659 www.hatzalahchicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019
