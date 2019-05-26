|
Raudonis, Bernadine (nee Majda), aka "Bernie, the Hot Dog Queen." Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Joey, Kenneth, and Donna (Tim) Kenny; devoted grandmother of Kelly, Patrick, and Conor Kenny; cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel Majda; dear sister of Leonard Majda. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 8:00 p.m., at Richard J, Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment private. (708) 301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019