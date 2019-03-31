Carroll, Bernadine "Bernie" Therese Cecilia Kent With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend Thursday, March 28, 2019, 5:20 p.m., at the age of 88. Born on the South Side of Chicago, May 11, 1930, to Francis and Mary Keeler Kent the 4th of 5 girls, Patsy, Margie, Shirley and Franny; Bernie was the shortest of them all. Francis, a Milkman, had his work cut out for him with six women to provide for. He was clearly up to the task. All five sisters were successful in life and faith. Bernie, with her Catholic faith met her beloved husband Patrick J. Carroll at a church dance. From that, she become the mother of four children and supported her husband in his education and future business endeavors as a loyal and committed wife. Despite the challenges of raising children during various generational shifts she excelled. With the death of her husband in 1975 she pressed on and made the tough choices to maintain her family and continue to be a mother and most importantly a friend you could confide in. Her later years took a toll on her and given the pressures she dealt throughout life that is understandable.She will always be remembered as a woman of strength and mostly humor. Her "Bernie-isms" should be a published book and to this day make us smile. One being." People who died today have never died before". God rest her soul. Bernie leaves behind: Daughters and Sons, Susan Morkin (Kevin), Patrick (Suzanne), Tracy & Michael (Maureen). Cherished grandmother to 11 Grandchildren; Katie (David), Will (Sarah), Anna, Courtney (Andy), Evan (Laura), Meredith, Shea, Tate, Porter, Corbin, & Hudson. Great grandmother to Max and Avett. As well as countless others Bernie has touched over the years. Bernie was the ultimate volunteer; Highland Park Hospital, Chicago Botanic Garden, Life Source, etc. She was a loving and caring person to all. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd, Glencoe, IL 60022 or Life Source, 2225 West River Road, North Minneapolis,MN55411. For info please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary