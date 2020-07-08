Goers, Bernadette M. Bernadette (Bunny) M. Goers (née Scalzetti) age 65 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents Dominick and Mary (née Mele) Scalzetti and survived by her sister Patricia Scalzetti, brother Dominic (Jeanne) Scalzetti, companion John Garrett of Norman OK, nieces Nicole (Jason Eskew) Scalzetti, Connie (Fiance Bo Cielenski) Scalzetti, DeeDee Scalzetti, nephew Marco Scalzetti and great niece and nephew Sophia and Joey Eskew. Bunny grew up in Cicero and Berwyn and attended Morton West High School in Berwyn before moving with her family to Downers Grove in 1975 at which time she enrolled at Triton College in River Grove to begin a Court Reporting career. Bunny worked as a Court Reporter for several years before opening up her own Court Reporting Agency that she ran for over 30 years. Her hobbies included traveling the world and embarking on numerous cruises with family and friends and was never at a loss for words and welcomed lively conversations. Visitation Friday, July 10th, 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
