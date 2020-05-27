Pruitt, Berget Henri
Age 87, passed away in Chicago, IL on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Ida Cross Pruitt. Berget was preceded in death by his parents George and Azurine Pruitt, sisters Janice Dangerfield, Maxine Hurst, Helen Long, and Joyce Kimble, brothers George Pruitt, Jr. and Darnell Pruitt. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ida Cross Pruitt; daughter, Linda Pruitt; step daughter, Caryn Cross Hawk (Shawn); grandson, Shawn Cross Hawk; two sisters, Dorothy Loretta Smith and Almatha Hollingsworth; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and statewide restrictions, the services will be private and only include immediate family members; however, the funeral services will be livestreamed online on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Central. To access the funeral services for Berget Pruitt, please visit: www.brookinsfuneralhome.com. It will also be available for viewing following the service.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.