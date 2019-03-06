Home

Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
DeBoer, Berend Age 62, of Midlothian, passed from this life Sunday, March 3, 2019. Former spouse of Madeleine DeBoer (nee Bickel); beloved father of Michelle McCormick, Berend DeBoer, III, Deanna (Ryan Reed) DeBoer, Ariel DeBoer, Stacy DeBoer, Zachary (Natalie Nowak) DeBoer, Crysta DeBoer, and Carly Whitcomb; devoted grandfather of Teagan Stoskus, Colton Stoskus, Aaron DeBoer, Brian Saenz, Joselyn Reed, Isabella DeBoer, and Zachary Reed; dear brother of Herta (Kurt) Facco, Martha (Gary) Medema, and Christel (John) Sullivan; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; friend of many. Retiree of The Brotherhood of Union Carpenters, Local 141. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
