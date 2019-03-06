|
|
DeBoer, Berend Age 62, of Midlothian, passed from this life Sunday, March 3, 2019. Former spouse of Madeleine DeBoer (nee Bickel); beloved father of Michelle McCormick, Berend DeBoer, III, Deanna (Ryan Reed) DeBoer, Ariel DeBoer, Stacy DeBoer, Zachary (Natalie Nowak) DeBoer, Crysta DeBoer, and Carly Whitcomb; devoted grandfather of Teagan Stoskus, Colton Stoskus, Aaron DeBoer, Brian Saenz, Joselyn Reed, Isabella DeBoer, and Zachary Reed; dear brother of Herta (Kurt) Facco, Martha (Gary) Medema, and Christel (John) Sullivan; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; friend of many. Retiree of The Brotherhood of Union Carpenters, Local 141. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019