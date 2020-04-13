Home

Benjamin Velez Obituary
Velez, Benjamin J. Age 81, passed away April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of Ben (Teresa) and Linda Velez; cherished grandpa of Jenna and Cara; dear brother of Clarie (John) Knafelz and Mary R. Vanna (Marical Antonia) and Richard Velez; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Served in the Army and retired from Chicago Police Department. Services are private due to current health concerns. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home, 708-499-3223, www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2020
