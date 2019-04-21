Miller, Benjamin Kip "Ben" Age 33. Passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ben was born in Knoxville, TN, on February 21, 1986. He attended Christian Academy of Knoxville, all 12 years, graduating in 2004, and was a member of the 2003-2004 TN State Soccer Championship teams. Ben, a "Volunteer" honor student at the University of Tennessee, studied Spanish with a concentration in Language and World Business. He studied abroad in Argentina, lived in an orphanage in Mexico, and completed an internship with the Northern Uganda Parliament. He moved to Chicago in 2009, studied comedy starting with The Second City Training Center and The Annoyance Theater Training Center for Improvisation, followed by sketch writing for a stage at The Second City. He also wrote and performed for N2O Comedy Sketch Group, all the while he was a devoted server and beloved bartender. A spark of wit and humor carried on from childhood. Ben always brought a smile and warmth to everyone he met. He will always be remembered for his loving care, service to others, and the joy we cherished in his amazing and infectious laughter. Preceded in death by grandparents, Gardner and Gay McCloskey of Knoxville, TN; survived by parents, Kip and Laura Miller of Maryville, TN; sisters, Jessica Miller of Alcoa, TN, Hannah Miller (Kenny) Thatcher of Chattanooga, TN, and Emily Miller of Nashville, TN; grandparents, Dr. Jesse (Kippy) and Jean Ann Miller of Jackson, TN; aunts and uncles, Claudia and Pete Weber of Nashville, TN, and Scottie and Jeffrey Henderson of Athens, GA; cousins, Dr. Richard Mynark of Bloomington, IN, and Dr. Ann Miller Henderson of Florence, OR. Our special thanks to the doctors and nurses that cared for him at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary