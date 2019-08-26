Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Bland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Bland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Bland Obituary
Bland, Benjamin C.L. 81, loving son of the late Julius and Rose Bland; beloved husband and best friend for 57 years of Sharon Bland (nee Miller); devoted father of Adam (Jane) Bland; proud "Papi" of Logan, Garrett, and August Bland; dear brother of Benita (the late Don) Stein; cherished Uncle of many nieces and nephews; great friend of Norwin Lee Aronfeld, Sherrell Burke, and many others. Benjamin was a long-time locksmith and securities business owner. Through his hard-working example, he inspired many young people within this industry. He was also a former Tribune and Sun-Times Mailer. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , www.kidney.org. For information, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now