Bland, Benjamin C.L. 81, loving son of the late Julius and Rose Bland; beloved husband and best friend for 57 years of Sharon Bland (nee Miller); devoted father of Adam (Jane) Bland; proud "Papi" of Logan, Garrett, and August Bland; dear brother of Benita (the late Don) Stein; cherished Uncle of many nieces and nephews; great friend of Norwin Lee Aronfeld, Sherrell Burke, and many others. Benjamin was a long-time locksmith and securities business owner. Through his hard-working example, he inspired many young people within this industry. He was also a former Tribune and Sun-Times Mailer. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , www.kidney.org. For information, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019