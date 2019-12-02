|
Galatzer-Levy, Benjamin Aaron Benjamin Aaron Galatzer-Levy, age 39. Fiancee of Lucy Gomez. Beloved son of Dr. Robert and Jeanne Galatzer-Levy. Loving brother of Emma, David (Mallory), Isaac (Sara Zoeterman), and Daniel (Chantheoun). Dear uncle of Ezra, Cleo, Abee, and Chandra. Service Wednesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 West Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632, www.chicagosfoodbank.org or the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute, 122 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603, www.chicagoanalysis.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2019