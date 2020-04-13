Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Bella Sadow

Bella Sadow Obituary
Sadow, Bella Bella Sadow, 96. Formerly from Chicago. Beloved sister of Leah (the late Gene) Larson, Reva Moore and the late Pearl (the late Warren) Walker and the late Jacob "Jerry" Isaac Sadow. Loving aunt of Carolyn Walker, David Walker, Suzanne (the late Jesus Enrique Pacheco) Walker-Pacheco, Janice (Scott) Stone, Barry (Kelly) Larson, Steven Larson, Judy (Cindy Clausen) Larson and great aunt of many. Private graveside services were held. Memorials in her memory to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, www.splcenter.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2020
