Salinas, Belinda Loving daughter of the late Rafael Espinoza and the late Diane Ibarra and Jose Salinas, Sr.; dear sister of Laura (Manuel) Campillo, Jose Salinas, Jr., Rafael (Judy) Espinoza, Mario Espinoza and Valentine Espinoza; devoted aunt of Christian, Alex, Josh, Lucas, Elise, Janelle, Michael, Ethan and Jordan; dearest friend of Jon Kusmierski. Lying-in-State Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage, Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. Info 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 31, 2019