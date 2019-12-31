Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda Salinas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda Salinas Obituary
Salinas, Belinda Loving daughter of the late Rafael Espinoza and the late Diane Ibarra and Jose Salinas, Sr.; dear sister of Laura (Manuel) Campillo, Jose Salinas, Jr., Rafael (Judy) Espinoza, Mario Espinoza and Valentine Espinoza; devoted aunt of Christian, Alex, Josh, Lucas, Elise, Janelle, Michael, Ethan and Jordan; dearest friend of Jon Kusmierski. Lying-in-State Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage, Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. Info 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -