Parra, Beatrice "Bea" (nee Calderon) Beloved wife of Leopoldo "Leo" Parra; loving mother of Claudia (Peter) Carrillo; devoted grandmother of Diego, Ruby and Mila; cherished sister of Sylvia Hause (Paul Maslyn), Gloria (Robert) Bargas, Angela (Alfredo) Ortega, Rachel Calderon (Kenny), Monica Calderon (George Negron), Richard (Lorraine) Calderon, David (Rachela) Calderon, James (Sara) Calderon, Charles (Rose) Calderon, Paul (Emily) Calderon and the late Anthony (Mary) Calderon; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019