Lucio, Beatrice Ganta (nee Franco) Age 89, May 5, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago - Clearing and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. Beloved daughter of the late Bruno Franco and Carmella Coda; preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; and great-granddaughter, Julie Anne Gorczynski. Dear wife of the late Philip Ganta; cherished mother of Diane (late Stanley) Kozacek, Robert (Marilynn) Ganta, Edward Ganta, Elizabeth (Gary) Ganta-Rynne, William (Suzanne) Ganta, Frank (Christine) Ganta, Cynthia (Michael) Bianchi, Caroline Radtke and Dennis Ganta; fond stepmother of Phyllis Amundson, the late Doris (late William) Chase, the late Glenn (Gail) Ganta, and the late Gregg (late Ruth) Ganta; loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. In her later years, dear wife of the late Anthony Lucio and fond stepmother and grandmother to his children. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 10, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit BEATRICE LUCIO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info, 773-581-9000. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary