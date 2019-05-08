Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Lucio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Ganta Lucio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Ganta Lucio Obituary
Lucio, Beatrice Ganta (nee Franco) Age 89, May 5, 2019, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago - Clearing and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. Beloved daughter of the late Bruno Franco and Carmella Coda; preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; and great-granddaughter, Julie Anne Gorczynski. Dear wife of the late Philip Ganta; cherished mother of Diane (late Stanley) Kozacek, Robert (Marilynn) Ganta, Edward Ganta, Elizabeth (Gary) Ganta-Rynne, William (Suzanne) Ganta, Frank (Christine) Ganta, Cynthia (Michael) Bianchi, Caroline Radtke and Dennis Ganta; fond stepmother of Phyllis Amundson, the late Doris (late William) Chase, the late Glenn (Gail) Ganta, and the late Gregg (late Ruth) Ganta; loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. In her later years, dear wife of the late Anthony Lucio and fond stepmother and grandmother to his children. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 10, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit BEATRICE LUCIO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info, 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now