Barry Mark Kreiter
Kreiter , Barry Mark

Barry Mark Kreiter, of Chicago, age 63, husband of Cheryl, nee Shapiro; father of

Rachel and Elizabeth; brother of Robert Berg, Pamela Cohen Berz, Sam (Debbie)

Kreiter and Dayna Kreiter; nephew and cousin to many; friend to many more. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed Thursday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.bit.ly/35BA9pV. Contributions can be made to help remove Donald Trump from office and elect Democrats on Nov. 3 rd . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
01:30 PM
Live stream - www.bit.ly/35BA9pV
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
October 26, 2020
Just a great guy. Glad I knew him. Liberal warrior and big music guy. Always enjoyed running into him at concerts. God speed my friend. See you on the other side.
Barry Valentino
Friend
