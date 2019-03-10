Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Cronin, Barry M. 94, March 8, 2019, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Patricia R.N. (nee McGuire); loving father of Michael, Eileen (Mike Harrington), Mary Ann, Ret. LT. Col. U.S. Army James (Mi Kyong), and Daniel Cronin, Donna R.N. (Daniel C.F.D.) Voris, Patrice Baker, and Colleen (William) Hatton; dear grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of nine; brother of the late Daniel Cronin, Frances (the late Eugene) McKenna, and Celine Cronin; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of American Legion. Funeral Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., to St. John Fisher Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christmas without Cancer, P.O. Box 628, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
