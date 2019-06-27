|
Barry Richard Bergman. Beloved husband of 38 years to Joan. Devoted father to Fawn (Brad) Grattidge, Kit (Julie) Bergman, step-father to Marty (Sue) Pirolli, Donna Pirolli (Kenneth Dong). Grandfather to Kyle, Danielle, Jessica, Gina, Nicholas, Tianna, and the late Anthony. Step-grandfather to Derrick, Cameron, and Maya. Step-great-grandfather to Vaida. Awesome brother to Diana (Jeffrey) Waitzman. Wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 27, 2019