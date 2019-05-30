|
|
Snyder, Barry Alan Barry Alan Snyder, 76. Beloved husband of Benita nee Burkin. Loving father of Nicole (Jerrett) Cangie and Brandon Snyder. Proud grandfather of Lauren and Hailey Cangie. Dear brother of Janice "Kelly" Wise. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to , 55 E Monroe St #3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or to the Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 www.jwv.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019