|
|
Young, Barbara J. (nee Wolfowicz) Age 77, beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Fr. Richard O.S.A. and Steven C.P.D. (Elisabet). Devoted grandmother of Meagan, Victoria and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Nancy (Donald) McCullough. Funeral Friday 10:45 a.m. from Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Retired clerk for the Cook County Assessor. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2020