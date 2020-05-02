Weninger,Barbara J. Barbara J. Weninger, age 72, of Chicago. Born January 22, 1948 to the late Grace and Harvey McDonald; at rest April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to Jerry; loving mother of Lisa Robertson, Jason (Dawn) Weninger, Tricia (John) Bailey, Laura Weninger, and Brandon (Becca) Weninger; cherished grandmother of Colin, Amber, Kiara, Aidan, Grace, Kurt, Kalie, Braden, Michaela, Nathen, Sammy III, and Benjamin; fond sister of Carol Smol, Ruth Nickels, Linda Finland and the late Thomas McDonald and Robert McDonald; dear aunt of many. Barbara had such a love for children that she went back to school at the age of 50 and earned her nursing degree, she continued her nursing path for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed reading and vacationing with her family. She loved the beach and long road trips with her husband. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved the music, decorations, baking and being with family. Her whole purpose in life was her family. Barb was loved and will be missed terribly. A Prayer Service will be live streamed to Drake & Son Funeral Home's Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date. For information: 773-561-6874.











