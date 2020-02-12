Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
16801 S. Dixie Highway
Hazelcrest, IL
Barbara Walker Obituary
Walker, Barbara R. (nee Reynolds) Of Markham, IL, recently of Katy, TX. Born in Chicago, IL. Chicago teacher of over forty years; retired from Oglesby Elementary School. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Walker, Sr. Beloved mother of Valerie (Brian) Roseboro, Lenora (Kevin) Starks, Joseph Walker, Jr., and Matthew (Abby) Walker; and dear stepmother to Cheryl Williams and Jai Wooten. Cherished grandmother of 13. Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m, Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 16801 S. Dixie Highway, Hazelcrest, IL (708) 335-1792. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Book at firstbook.org. First Book delivers new books and educational resources to children in low income areas. On the First Book website, Family email notification ("in honor or in memory") to [email protected]
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020
