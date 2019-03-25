|
Tchon, Barbara Ada (nee Cotterill) Age 69, of Oswego, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on March 19, 2019. She was a registered nurse for 26 years. Wife of Lawrence Robert Tchon for 46 years; beloved mother of Kristie (Rocco), Jennifer (Steve), and Barbara (Ken); proudest grandmother of Emma, Madison, and Noah; dear sister of James (Margaret) and Philip (Julie) Cotterill; she was loved by her many nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Theodore; and sister, Nancy. The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Hospice of Naperville who cared for her in her final days. Donations can be made in her name to the COPD Foundation, copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019